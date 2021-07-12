Hindcast: Anchorage’s past week in weather

Our mid-summer sea swept especially low, stranding creatures in the furthest reach of the sucking sand. No time for that universe, my electronic tide pools are frantic with emails and chats and texts as we quickly surpass normalcy back into insanity. I did what I used to do, which is get on a jet for work and travel far into the universe of business hotels and rental cars and security checks and unfamiliar parking lots. Every inch of me resists and yet this temptation crept back from somewhere; when the gates dropped, there I was, back in the current.