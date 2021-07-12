Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Hindcast: Anchorage’s past week in weather

By Jessica Cherry
Anchorage Press
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur mid-summer sea swept especially low, stranding creatures in the furthest reach of the sucking sand. No time for that universe, my electronic tide pools are frantic with emails and chats and texts as we quickly surpass normalcy back into insanity. I did what I used to do, which is get on a jet for work and travel far into the universe of business hotels and rental cars and security checks and unfamiliar parking lots. Every inch of me resists and yet this temptation crept back from somewhere; when the gates dropped, there I was, back in the current.

www.anchoragepress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Carl Levin, longtime Democratic US senator, dies

(CNN) — Carl Levin, a former US senator from Michigan who advanced Democratic priorities throughout his 36-year tenure in Congress, has died, the Levin Center at Wayne State University Law School said late Thursday in a statement. "Whether he was chairing a hearing on critical national security issues or working...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Israel rolls out coronavirus booster shots to people over 60

Israel on Friday began providing coronavirus booster shots to people over 60 who have already received two doses of a vaccine, according to the Associated Press. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced the news Thursday, making Israel the first country to offer a third dose of a Western vaccine to citizens on a large scale, the AP noted.
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...

Comments / 0

Community Policy