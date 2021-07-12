Screven avoids damage from Elsa, but should get ready for future storms
The fifth storm to develop over the waters surrounding the coastline of the United States, Elsa thankfully created minimal damage for the Screven County area. However being a two-hour drive from the beaches and a hurricane season that annually runs through November, should prompt residents to gain knowledge of what to do during more serious times of concern and be prepared for the brunt of gusts and potential flooding.www.augustachronicle.com
Comments / 0