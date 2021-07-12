CRTD Stock Increases Over 25% Intraday: Why It Happened
The stock price of Creatd Inc (NASDAQ: CRTD) increased by over 25% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of Creatd Inc (NASDAQ: CRTD) – a technology company that focuses on the development of digital communities, marketing branded digital content, and e-commerce opportunities – increased by over 25% during intraday trading. This is a continuation of momentum as the company stock price is up over 47% in the past 5 trading days as of 3:07 PM ET today.pulse2.com
Comments / 0