Love Island: Who is new boy Teddy Soares?

By Isobel Lewis
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 17 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2piUzk_0aueO0du00

Love Island 2021 is well underway, with yet another contestant heading into the villa to shake things up.

Recent episodes of the ITV2 series have seen the end of Sharon and Aaron and Kaz and Toby, with Chloe and Toby sharing a kiss on Thursday’s show (8 July).

The latest boy to arrive in the villa is Teddy Soares, a senior financial consultant from Manchester. Since his arrival on Friday (9 July), Teddy has been mostly chatting to four of the girls: Sharon, Kaz, Faye, and Rachel.

Tonight’s episode (12 July) will see Teddy choose which girl he wants to couple up with.

Teddy told ITV that he’s appearing on Love Island in hope of finding a new partner and describes himself as a relationship guy.

“I think I’m ready for love now,” he said. “Law of attraction is probably what I believe in, so being in the villa is part of that thought process… If I do find someone in the villa, I’m going to take it seriously.”

While the 26-year-old is keeping his cards close to his chest about which specific islanders he fancies and plans to get to know “all of the girls”, Teddy said he’s “not afraid to step on toes to get the girl I want”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hO6bq_0aueO0du00

“From a girls’ standpoint, they’re going to have to get used to me stirring a few pots and causing a bit of a ruckus. I do think hopefully, me walking into the villa the girls will have something to look at,” Teddy said.

However, he added that he’s seen by his friends as a person to “lean on”, explaining: “I’m cuddly, caring and all my friends, when they have an issue, they call me and confide in me… I think I’m going to add that element with the boys.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

