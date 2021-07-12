Cancel
Ookla’s Speedtest app gets a new Video Test feature that will show why Netflix isn’t streaming in 4K

By Peter Holden
talkandroid.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore you stump up the cash for Netflix’s Premium plan along with a 4K television so that you can watch Army of the Dead in all its glory, you should probably check to see if you can stream content in Ultra High-Definition, right? Well, before you go splashing the cash you may want to check out Ookla’s new Video Testing feature in its app on your handset or tablet to measure the quality of your streaming experience.

