Ookla’s Speedtest app gets a new Video Test feature that will show why Netflix isn’t streaming in 4K
Before you stump up the cash for Netflix’s Premium plan along with a 4K television so that you can watch Army of the Dead in all its glory, you should probably check to see if you can stream content in Ultra High-Definition, right? Well, before you go splashing the cash you may want to check out Ookla’s new Video Testing feature in its app on your handset or tablet to measure the quality of your streaming experience.www.talkandroid.com
