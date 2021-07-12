Cancel
Gambling

Venuetize names chief product officer

stpetecatalyst.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly 12, 2021 - Venuetize, a Tampa-based company that provides a seamless mobile experience for fans at sporting events, concerts, resorts, casinos and entertainment districs, has hired Lindsay St. Lawrence as chief product officer, a newly created role. Prior to joining Venuetize, St. Lawrence spent 14 years in roles that stretch across payments, data, analytics and strategy at leading companies such as Mastercard, Nielsen and IRI. The Venuetize platform helps people with everything from finding and paying for parking, tickets, food and beverages to navigating stadiums and signing up for loyalty programs. CEO Jon Romm, in a news release, said St. Lawrence’s experience will be vital to Venuetize’s efforts to add more advanced payment solutions and evolve its mobile solutions.

