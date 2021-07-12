Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-480 east to SR 176 north now open

WKYC
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) have announced that following a closure Monday morning and Monday afternoon, the ramp onto I-480 east at State Route 176 north has now reopened. Additionally, the two lanes under I-480 east have also reopened to travelers at this time.

www.wkyc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Odot#State Route 176
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
Related
Cuyahoga County, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

I-480 ramp to SR-176 North closed after accident

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS (WJW) — The I-480 east ramp to SR-176 north is closed because of an accident that happened just before 11 a.m. today. Also, the right two lanes are blocked on I-480 east at SR-176 north. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a large piece of commercial equipment fell...
El Paso, TXEl Paso News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Gateway North at Diana closed due to semi-truck collision

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Emergency crews are responding to a collision near Gateway North at Diana in Northeast El Paso where a semi-truck is caught on fire. Crews responded to the collision around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. And, the Texas Department of Transportation says all lanes are closed near the collision close to U.S. 54.
Silverthorne, COPosted by
CBS Denver

All Directions Of I-70 In High Country Reopened After 2 Vehicle Fires

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Both eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed for a while Wednesday afternoon due to two different vehicle fires just miles apart. As of 6:10 p.m., both directions were reopened. The first fire one closed eastbound lanes at Silverthorne on Wednesday afternoon and the second vehicle fire, a semi fire, closed westbound lanes at US 6; Loveland Pass, 2 miles east of Eisenhower Tunnel, a short time later. (credit: CDOT) #I70 eastbound: Road open at MM 205. Following vehicle fire. https://t.co/kuDlDol433 — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) July 28, 2021 The eastbound closure at mile marker 205 reopened at 4:45 p.m.
Denver, COPosted by
CBS Denver

CDOT Using New Technology To Monitor Traffic, Reduce Congestion

DENVER (CBS4) — Drivers in the Denver Tech Center know Interstate 25 can be prone to delays and backups. In an effort to fight the ever growing congestion, the Colorado Department of Transportation is testing out some new technology. This fall, CDOT will turn on the new metering technology and monitor it for months to see if it does help reduce congestion and crashes. Smart technology uses sensors in the road and on ramps to collect real time data about how fast cars are going and the distance between vehicles. That’s how it decides when cars get the green light to enter the interstate. This will be tested on 18 on ramps for northbound I-25 between Ridgegate Parkway to University.
Bensalem Township, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Mass Casualty Incident Declared After Possible Tornado Hits Bensalem Car Dealership

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — Emergency crews in Bucks County have declared a mass casualty incident after a suspected tornado hit the Faulkner Buick GMC Dealership, according to a spokesperson for the department. Bill Rollin, the director for emergency alerts for Bucks, Montgomery and Delaware Counties tells CBS3 a mass casualty was “declared by Bucks County, crews from across Bensalem Township are currently on scene. The full amount of injuries is unknown at this time.” (Credit: Xavier Crisden) There is no word on the number of deaths or injuries. According to Rollin, a mass casualty incident is defined as “any incident where 3 or more people are injured.” The county gave the incident a number 3, which means there could be between three and 20 people impacted. (Credit: Xavier Crisden) According to Rollin, all the dealership employees have been accounted for. The dealership is near Trevose, where the fire company tweeted pictures of the scene. Please avoid the area by Faulkner Trevose. Our thoughts are with those affected. pic.twitter.com/fFfOi0trRU — Trevose Fire Company (@TFC484) July 30, 2021 The building contains between four and five different dealerships into. Rollin says the service center was the hardest hit. The damage comes after severe weather pummeled the region Thursday evening.
Cleveland, OHcleveland19.com

FIRST ALERT DAY: Thunderstorms today could turn severe and produce heavy rain

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Active pattern continues with more thunderstorms in the forecast today. Moisture continues to feed into Ohio from the south keeping the air mass humid. The trigger is a disturbance tracking through. The storms today will be faster moving than yesterday, however, they will still be efficient rain producers. There is the possibility of a few storms going severe. Wind damage will be the main hazard. High temperatures today in the lower 80s. A breezy south wind. The storm threat goes down this evening. Another disturbance late tonight will kick off scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low temperatures around 70 degrees. A lesser chance of storms tomorrow. Just isolated morning stuff south and east of Cleveland. Most of us will be dry tomorrow. High temperatures in the lower 80s. Thursday will be a warm, breezy, and humid day. Afternoon temperatures well in the 80s. A front arrives Friday and that means the risk of storms goes up again.
Colorado Statei-70scout.com

Full closure of westbound I-70 from I-270 to Colorado Boulevard POSTPONED

DENVER — As part of the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Central 70 Project, the westbound Interstate 70 full closure from I-270 to Colorado Boulevard, originally scheduled for this weekend, is postponed due to forecasted thunderstorms and rain throughout the weekend. This closure will now take place starting 10 p.m., Friday,...
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

‘This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation:” National Weather Service in Cleveland issues flash-flood warning

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Sandusky, Erie, Lorain, Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula, Inland-Seneca, Huron, Medina, Summit, Northern Eerie, Southern Erie and Crawford counties. “Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order,”...
Denver, COPosted by
CBS Denver

CDOT Pushes Back I-70 Westbound Closure Through Central 70 Project Again

DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation is postponing work on the Central 70 Project again — this time due to the stormy weather expected this weekend. Last week, work on the westbound lanes, between Interstate 270 and Colorado Boulevard, was postponed because of an oil shortage. (credit: CBS) The closure will now take place starting 10 p.m., Friday, Aug. 6, to 5 a.m., Aug. 9. The goal is to finish paving the roads and widen the driving lanes by the end of July or early August. CDOT says the demolition of the viaduct is now more than 60% complete.  

Comments / 0

Community Policy