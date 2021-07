Boris Johnson has said it is “highly probable” that the worst of the pandemic is over, but urged people to act cautiously when restrictions are lifted in England on Monday.It comes as the prime minister faces growing criticism over “confused” guidance given to shoppers, businesses and commuters in England over the wearing of masks from 19 July.In a speech in Coventry, Mr Johnson said: “I wish I could say that this pandemic that we have been going through is over and I wish I could say that from Monday we could simply throw caution to the winds and behave exactly as we did...