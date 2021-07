The Rolling Stones have announced the rescheduled dates for their 2020 US tour, which will now go ahead this fall. Tickets are on sale now at rollingstones.com/tour. Says the band: "We want to thank you all for your patience during this very difficult and unprecedented time. All previously purchased tickets will be honoured at the rescheduled dates, unfortunately there are a few dates that we were unable to reschedule - Ticketmaster will communicate directly with all purchasers of these tickets with more information. Where feasible, a priority offer for ticketholders will be available for nearby shows.