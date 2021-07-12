Judge postpones Lakeland resident Corinne Montoni's hearing in U.S. Capitol riot case
A federal judge has granted a delay of two months in the case of Corinne Montoni, a Lakeland resident charged with taking part in the U.S. Capitol riot. Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey agreed to the continuance during a status hearing on Friday. Montoni, 31, appeared by video before the judge, who is based in Washington, D.C. Harvey scheduled Montoni’s next status hearing for Sept. 10.www.theledger.com
