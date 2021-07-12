Monday's Transactions

The Milwaukee Brewers acquired Kyle Lobster from the Washington Nationals for cash considerations. He was assigned to AAA Nashville. Ryan Weber was designated for assignment in order to make room on the 40-man roster. Daniel Robertson was also able to clear waivers and was outright to Nashville too. Lobstein got...
With the MLB trade deadline heating up, two Chicago Cubs stars, Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant, said their goodbyes to Wrigley Field. With Rizzo having already been traded to the Yankees and Bryant being sought after by many different teams, the two Cubs legends soaked it all in at Wrigley Field on Thursday.
The Chicago Cubs have turned into sellers at the trade deadline. Amid their struggles, the Cubbies have traded veteran first basemen Anthony Rizzo to the New York Yankees. Rizzo is in the midst of a respectable campaign, hitting .248 with 14 homers in 92 games. With the Cubs 10.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central, it makes sense to get some assets in return for a player like Anthony Rizzo as the playoffs remain a long shot.
The San Diego Padres’ rotation is no longer fair after they have traded for Max Scherzer. By trading for Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer, the San Diego Padres now have arguably the best starting rotation in all of baseball. Re-christened as Slam Diego only a season ago, the Friars have...
The New York Mets are working to acquire star Kris Bryant and pitcher Zach Davies from the Cubs at the trade deadline. The New York Mets are swinging for the fences with a mega trade to address their two biggest concerns in one fell swoop. New York is in talks...
Kris Bryant might have played his last game for the Chicago Cubs, and the emotion of the moment set in after the game on Thursday. The Chicago Cubs lost on Thursday afternoon but hardly anyone at Wrigley Field was looking at the scoreboard. All eyes were on the dugout, where...
As we are now mere days away from the July 30th MLB Trade Deadline, the Miami Marlins have yet to make any notable moves. However, that could very easily change at any moment now. Miami holds multiple sought-after trade targets to contending teams around the league, with the arguable most-notable...
The Milwaukee Brewers traveled to start their series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday evening but will be without two familiar faces for more than just a few games. Per Adam McCalvy of the MLB website, Brewers star left fielder Christian Yelich has been placed on the COVID-19 injured list after he tested positive for the virus even though he is considered fully vaccinated. Infielder Jace Peterson was later added to the COVID-19 IL following contact-tracing protocols.
Call it whatever you want; disgusting, classless, nauseating, or off-putting. But whatever you call, it should most definitely result in a multiple-game suspension for Javier Baez. The Chicago Cubs’ infielder’s on-field “celebration” following a walk-off single versus the Cincinnati Reds was one of the more objectionable displays I’ve ever seen in baseball.
According to the latest reports, the San Diego Padres are on the verge of acquiring three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer from the Washington Nationals. Scherzer, who is a free agent at the end of the season, pitched in his final game for the Nats this afternoon. Now, he’s likely heading West, with the Padres reportedly close to closing the deal.
For the past two season the Milwaukee Brewers have found themselves in a situation that they are not too familiar with. That is lacking offensive production. Gone are the big bombers in Yasmani Grandal, Mike Moustakas, Eric Thames, and Jesus Aguilar. Those players were a near lock to hit 25-30 home runs each season. Christian Yelich remains with the Brewers but has yet to find his power stroke in 2021.
Brian Cashman is clearing the deck for a major trade deadline move, sending relievers Luis Cessa and Justin Wilson to the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night. Get free bets, risk-free bets and enhanced odds offers from the best licensed NJ sports betting sites. But the New York Yankees general manager...
The Atlanta Braves have been arguably the most disappointing team in baseball relative to preseason expectations after they came one win away from reaching the World Series a year ago. They are three games under .500 with a 38-41 record, but in a wide-open NL East, they are only 4.5...
Here’s a deeper look into the game of Baltimore Orioles’ top prospect/soon-to-be baseball’s top prospect, catcher Adley Rutschman. Drafted: Baltimore Orioles 1st round, 1st overall 2019 MLB Amateur Draft. College: Oregon State University. With the second half of the 2021 MLB season underway, the Baltimore Orioles will look to the...
We've got all 30 MLB teams in action on Tuesday's slate, yet only two pitchers have salaries of $10,000 or higher. But the lack of high-end choices does open up room for our bats, with roughly half of tonight's offenses surpassing a 4.50 implied total. The one game with possible rain issues could be the Blue Jays-Red Sox contest, but as of this writing, it looks like it should be a go.
Oakland Athletics (56-46, second in the AL West) vs. San Diego Padres (59-44, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Sean Manaea (7-6, 3.16 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 128 strikeouts) Padres: Blake Snell (4-3, 4.93 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 104 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -137, Athletics +118; over/under is 8...
The Oakland Athletics are gearing up for their playoff push, acquiring outfielder Starling Marte from the Marlins and sending left-hander Jesus Luzardo to Miami. At this point, Marte is a rental player. He was playing on a $12.5 million option picked up by Miami, and ESPN reported Miami will pay the rest of his 2021 salary.
MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - The Milwaukee Brewers announced that they have acquired infielder Eduardo Escobar from the Arizona Diamondbacks. “We are excited to add Eduardo to our team,” said Brewers President of Baseball Operations David Stearns. “His veteran presence, offensive ability and positional versatility will be a benefit as we continue our push for a playoff berth and postseason run.”
