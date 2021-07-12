Cancel
MLB

Monday's Transactions

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 17 days ago

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned 1B/DH Frank Schwindel to Las Vegas (Triple-A West).

ClutchPoints

Cubs trade Anthony Rizzo to Yankees in blockbuster deal

The Chicago Cubs have turned into sellers at the trade deadline. Amid their struggles, the Cubbies have traded veteran first basemen Anthony Rizzo to the New York Yankees. Rizzo is in the midst of a respectable campaign, hitting .248 with 14 homers in 92 games. With the Cubs 10.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central, it makes sense to get some assets in return for a player like Anthony Rizzo as the playoffs remain a long shot.
MLBPosted by
Yardbarker

Brewers' Christian Yelich, Jace Peterson go on COVID-19 IL

The Milwaukee Brewers traveled to start their series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday evening but will be without two familiar faces for more than just a few games. Per Adam McCalvy of the MLB website, Brewers star left fielder Christian Yelich has been placed on the COVID-19 injured list after he tested positive for the virus even though he is considered fully vaccinated. Infielder Jace Peterson was later added to the COVID-19 IL following contact-tracing protocols.
MLBFanSided

Reds: Javier Baez deserves 5-game suspension after disgusting display

Call it whatever you want; disgusting, classless, nauseating, or off-putting. But whatever you call, it should most definitely result in a multiple-game suspension for Javier Baez. The Chicago Cubs’ infielder’s on-field “celebration” following a walk-off single versus the Cincinnati Reds was one of the more objectionable displays I’ve ever seen in baseball.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Max Scherzer Trade News

According to the latest reports, the San Diego Padres are on the verge of acquiring three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer from the Washington Nationals. Scherzer, who is a free agent at the end of the season, pitched in his final game for the Nats this afternoon. Now, he’s likely heading West, with the Padres reportedly close to closing the deal.
MLBreviewingthebrew.com

Brewers: Impact of Eduardo Escobar Trade On Keston Hiura

For the past two season the Milwaukee Brewers have found themselves in a situation that they are not too familiar with. That is lacking offensive production. Gone are the big bombers in Yasmani Grandal, Mike Moustakas, Eric Thames, and Jesus Aguilar. Those players were a near lock to hit 25-30 home runs each season. Christian Yelich remains with the Brewers but has yet to find his power stroke in 2021.
MLBBleacher Report

Braves' Updated Trade Targets with 2021 MLB Deadline Approaching

The Atlanta Braves have been arguably the most disappointing team in baseball relative to preseason expectations after they came one win away from reaching the World Series a year ago. They are three games under .500 with a 38-41 record, but in a wide-open NL East, they are only 4.5...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Baltimore Orioles Prospect Profile: Adley Rutschman

Here’s a deeper look into the game of Baltimore Orioles’ top prospect/soon-to-be baseball’s top prospect, catcher Adley Rutschman. Drafted: Baltimore Orioles 1st round, 1st overall 2019 MLB Amateur Draft. College: Oregon State University. With the second half of the 2021 MLB season underway, the Baltimore Orioles will look to the...
MLBnumberfire.com

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Tuesday 7/27/21

We've got all 30 MLB teams in action on Tuesday's slate, yet only two pitchers have salaries of $10,000 or higher. But the lack of high-end choices does open up room for our bats, with roughly half of tonight's offenses surpassing a 4.50 implied total. The one game with possible rain issues could be the Blue Jays-Red Sox contest, but as of this writing, it looks like it should be a go.
MLBYuma Daily Sun

Snell scheduled to start for San Diego against Oakland

Oakland Athletics (56-46, second in the AL West) vs. San Diego Padres (59-44, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Sean Manaea (7-6, 3.16 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 128 strikeouts) Padres: Blake Snell (4-3, 4.93 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 104 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -137, Athletics +118; over/under is 8...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

A's acquire OF Starling Marte, send RHP Jesus Luzardo to Miami

The Oakland Athletics are gearing up for their playoff push, acquiring outfielder Starling Marte from the Marlins and sending left-hander Jesus Luzardo to Miami. At this point, Marte is a rental player. He was playing on a $12.5 million option picked up by Miami, and ESPN reported Miami will pay the rest of his 2021 salary.
MLBWSAW

Brewers trade for Eduardo Escobar from the Arizona Diamondbacks

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - The Milwaukee Brewers announced that they have acquired infielder Eduardo Escobar from the Arizona Diamondbacks. “We are excited to add Eduardo to our team,” said Brewers President of Baseball Operations David Stearns. “His veteran presence, offensive ability and positional versatility will be a benefit as we continue our push for a playoff berth and postseason run.”

