USSF selects 2 JTF-SD Sailors to be Guardians
Staff Report | Joint Task Force-Space Defense Public Affairs. SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. — The Space Force working with the Army, Navy and Marine Corps have selected 50 active-duty volunteers from those Services to transfer into the Space Force beginning July 2021. This initial group of Soldiers, Sailors and Marines will test out the integration efforts established by the Services to pave the way for a larger group of volunteers transferring in fiscal year 2022.csmng.com
