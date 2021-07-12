Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado Springs, CO

5th SPCS Airman earns award for community outreach volunteering

csmng.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. — U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Andrew New, Space Delta 3 – Space Electronic Warfare, 5th Space Control Squadron mission assurance flight chief, received an Outstanding Enlisted Award from the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corporation’s Military Affairs Council in Colorado Springs, Colorado, May 14, 2021, as part of the chamber’s annual Armed Forces Awards. New was one of seven local service members in consideration for the award in the mid-grade enlisted category, which encompasses the E-5 and E-6 pay grades — at the time of the award, he had the rank of technical sergeant.

csmng.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Colorado Society
State
Florida State
Colorado Springs, CO
Society
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
City
Delta, CO
City
U.s. Air Force Academy, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Community Outreach#Air Base#5th Spcs Airman#Peterson Air Force#Space Delta 3#Military Affairs Council#Armed Forces Awards#The Air Force#Mcdonald#The U S Air Force#U S Space Force
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden orders tough new vaccination rules for federal workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has announced sweeping new pandemic requirements aimed at boosting vaccination rates for millions of federal workers and contractors as he lamented the “American tragedy” of rising-yet-preventable deaths among the unvaccinated. Federal workers will be required to sign forms attesting they’ve been vaccinated against the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Former longtime Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87

Former Sen. Carl Levin (D-Mich.), a 36-year veteran of the Senate and a key voice on military issues, has died at the age of 87. The Levin Center at Wayne State University in Detroit announced the late senator’s death Thursday evening, calling him "a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, and life-long public servant.”
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
Mental HealthPosted by
Fox News

Michael Phelps on Simone Biles' situation: 'It broke my heart'

Simone Biles' decision to withdraw from two Tokyo Olympics gymnastics events sent shockwaves across the world this week and led to empathy from retired swimmer Michael Phelps. Phelps is one of the most-decorated Olympic swimmers of all time and in his retirement has raised awareness for mental health issues. He told NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico on Wednesday that Biles’ situation over the last few days "broke my heart."

Comments / 0

Community Policy