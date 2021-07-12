5th SPCS Airman earns award for community outreach volunteering

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. — U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Andrew New, Space Delta 3 – Space Electronic Warfare, 5th Space Control Squadron mission assurance flight chief, received an Outstanding Enlisted Award from the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corporation’s Military Affairs Council in Colorado Springs, Colorado, May 14, 2021, as part of the chamber’s annual Armed Forces Awards. New was one of seven local service members in consideration for the award in the mid-grade enlisted category, which encompasses the E-5 and E-6 pay grades — at the time of the award, he had the rank of technical sergeant.