Business Spotlight: Entech Engineering Inc. celebrates 40th anniversary
Company name: Entech Engineering, Inc. Location: 201 Penn St., Suite 300, Reading (Corporate HQ). We have eight total locations — seven in Pennsylvania and one near Chicago. Principal leaders: Jeffrey Euclide, P.E., CEM, president; Robert Weir, P.E., executive vice-president; Bryon Killian, P.E.; Lenette Wells, AIA; Bryan Haag, P.E., CEM, LEED AP; Christopher Hannum, P.E.; Tanner Sattler, PG; and Stuart Heisey, P.E., LEED AP.www.readingeagle.com
