Texarkana, TX

Do You Recognize This Car and Driver? Texarkana Police Need Your Help

By Jim Weaver
 19 days ago
Texarkana Texas Police are requesting your help in identifying the driver of this vehicle from a hit and run incident earlier this month. July 2, 2021, the woman in this Smart car was apparently backing up in the Super One parking lot when she ran over a 70-year-old woman that was walking to her car. According to the story the woman was dragged under the car for several feet before the driver put the car in drive and left the scene.

Texarkana, AR
