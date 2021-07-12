Dillard wins reelection, District 7 goes to runoff

Unofficial results were posted for Choctaw Nation tribal council elections held over the weekend.

According to the preliminary results posted by the Choctaw Nation Election Board, District 10 incumbent Anthony Dillard won with 90.67% of the vote over Sherman “Bo” Miller.

Dillard received 554 votes to Miller’s 57 votes.

District 10 includes Atoka, northern Bryan and southern Pittsburg counties.

“I am humbled and honored by your support in continuing to serve the great people of District 10,” Dillard wrote in a social media post.

A four-person race for a new councilperson in District 7 will continue with a runoff between Joey Tom and Adrian Johnico.

Tom received 40.07% of the vote with Johnico receiving 36.67%.

James Smith finished third with 13.5% of the votes with Melissa Reich receiving 9.76%.

Incumbent Jack Austin Sr. did not file for reelection.

District 7 encompasses Pushmataha County and a small portion of McCurtain County.

A run-off will be called if no candidate receives more than 50% of the total votes cast.

According to the Choctaw Nation Election Code, a run-off election between the two candidates receiving the most votes in the general election shall be conducted on the fourth Saturday following the general election.

In the event of a tie in a run-off election, the votes shall be recounted at no cost to the candidates. Should a tie remain after the recount, then the winner will be determined by a coin toss. The candidate whose name appears first on the run-off ballot shall make the call for the coin toss. The candidate that has selected the side that lands face-up shall be the winner.

Voters in District 4 elected a new councilperson to represent the district for four years as incumbent Delton Cox did not file for reelection.

According to the results, Jess Henry won the election with 53.37% of the vote over Jennifer Roberts’ 46.63%.

District 6 incumbent Jennifer Woods and District 12 incumbent James Frazier ran unopposed, according to the Choctaw Nation Election Board.

