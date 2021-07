The Tom Brady vs. Bill Belichick debate has been alive for the past two decades and the argument will likely never die out — unless Brady wins another Super Bowl or two. Many will argue that Belichick constructed the early teams and put Brady into position for title victories — while others will explain how the quarterback has been the reason for the New England Patriots’ sustained success for 20 years. The 2020 season was the first time where the Hall of Famers weren’t on the same team and obviously Brady made the best of his situation.