England footballer Tyrone Mings hits out at Priti Patel on Twitter after racist abuse

By Samuel Meade
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 17 days ago

England's Tyrone Mings has taken aim at Home Secretary Priti Patel after she condemned the racist abuse, claiming she had "stoked the fire".

The centre-half was part of the Three Lions squad who reached the final of Euro 2020.

Following the penalty shootout defeat to Italy at Wembley several England stars were subjected to racist abuse online.

Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho all missed from 12 yards and were later targeted on social media.

The Prime Minister condemned the abuse and Patel has now followed saying: "I am disgusted that @England players who have given so much for our country this summer have been subject to vile racist abuse on social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cQUYn_0aueKx3K00
Tyrone Mings has hit out at MP Priti Patel

"It has no place in our country and I back the police to hold those responsible accountable."

The Home Secretary did attract criticism however for her comments regarding England's decision to take the knee.

Gareth Southgate and his players decided to continue performing the action in a stand against racism.

Patel said she "didn't support people participating in that type of gesture politics" and those comments have now come back to haunt her.

Mings responded to her tweet condemning the racist abusers, saying: "You don’t get to stoke the fire at the beginning of the tournament by labelling our anti-racism message as ‘Gesture Politics’ & then pretend to be disgusted when the very thing we’re campaigning against, happens."

Gary Neville has also called out Patel in recent weeks after she hailed the England team.

Following the quarter-final win over Ukraine in Rome the MP said: "What a performance. What a team. #ItsComingHome."

Neville though was quick to reply, saying: "The cheek of you!"

Kane has come out in defence of his team-mates and made it clear that those who targeted them are not the type of fans they want supporting them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24p3Ia_0aueKx3K00
Priti Patel called out England's decision to take the knee and said fans had a right to boo (Image: PA)

He said: "Three lads who were brilliant all summer had the courage to step up & take a pen when the stakes were high. They deserve support & backing not the vile racist abuse they’ve had since last night.

"If you abuse anyone on social media you’re not an @England fan and we don’t want you."

Gareth Southgate also challenged the racists and called on the country to remain united following the Euros.

"It's just not what we stand for," said Southgate.

"We have been a beacon of light in bringing people together, in people being able to relate to the national team, and the national team stands for everybody and so that togetherness has to continue.

"We have shown the power our country has when it does come together and has that energy and positivity together.

"It's my decision who takes the penalties, it's not a case of players not volunteering or more experienced players backing out."

Twitter were forced to deleted over 1000 tweets as the abuse began following the final.

They have made it clear, amid calls for them to take a stronger stance, that such behaviour will not be tolerated as England stars bore the brunt of the defeat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hb1nD_0aueKx3K00
Priti Patel has been called out on social media (Image: PA)

A spokesperson told Sky Sports: “The abhorrent racist abuse directed at England players last night has absolutely no place on Twitter.

"In the past 24 hours through a combination of machine learning-based automation and human review we have swiftly removed over 1000 tweets and permanently suspended a number of accounts for violating our rules, the vast majority of which we detected ourselves proactively using technology.

"We will continue to take action when we identify any tweets or accounts that violate our policies.

"We are proactively engaged and continue to collaborate with our partners across the football community to identify ways to tackle this issue collectively and will continue to play our part in curbing this unacceptable behaviour both online and offline."

