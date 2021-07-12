3 Reasons Dry Mixes Are the Future of CPG Food
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. As supply chains broke down recently, many of us who run CPG food companies learned first-hand how problems with just a single ingredient can stop the production of an entire product. Although the pandemic feels over — just go for a walk around Austin or Las Vegas — supply-chain issues have not gone away. In fact, fears of inflation are bringing about new worries and challenges.www.entrepreneur.com
Comments / 0