3 Reasons Dry Mixes Are the Future of CPG Food

In the past year, tumultuous world events have repeatedly triggered disruption of the global supply chain, causing many to wonder whether the current emphasis on Just In Time inventory practices has gone too far. In their recent New York Times article (June 1, 2021), Peter Goodman and Niraj Chokshi state, “As the pandemic has hampered factory operations and sown chaos in global shipping, many economies around the world have been bedeviled by shortages of a vast range of goods — from electronics to lumber to clothing. In a time of extraordinary upheaval in the global economy, Just In Time is running late.”