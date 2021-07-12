Edwin Edwards, former governor who cost Eddie DeBartolo ownership of the 49ers, dies at 93

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that Jimmy Garoppolo was the best quarterback on the 49ers' roster "right now" and added there is no open competition for the starting QB spot between Garoppolo and rookie Trey Lance "right now." In other words: You could be the second-stringer by September, if not sooner, Jimmy.