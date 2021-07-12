Edwin Edwards, former governor who cost Eddie DeBartolo ownership of the 49ers, dies at 93
For long-time football fans, the news that former Louisiana governor Edwin Edwards has died at the age of 93 may ring a faint bell. Without Edwards, Eddie DeBartolo possibly would still own the San Francisco 49ers. In 1997, DeBartolo wanted a riverboat gambling license. Edward, in exchange, wanted $400,000 in cash. DeBartolo packed the money [more]www.49erswebzone.com
