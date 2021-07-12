Cancel
Edwin Edwards, former governor who cost Eddie DeBartolo ownership of the 49ers, dies at 93

By Pro Football Talk
49erswebzone.com
 17 days ago

For long-time football fans, the news that former Louisiana governor Edwin Edwards has died at the age of 93 may ring a faint bell. Without Edwards, Eddie DeBartolo possibly would still own the San Francisco 49ers. In 1997, DeBartolo wanted a riverboat gambling license. Edward, in exchange, wanted $400,000 in cash. DeBartolo packed the money

www.49erswebzone.com

Comments / 0

