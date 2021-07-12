Cancel
5 things we learned from Game 3 of the 2021 NBA Finals

By Archive
NBA
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive things we learned from the Milwaukee Bucks’ 120-100 victory over the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 of the 2021 Finals Sunday in Milwaukee:. Like 50 other voters for the NBA’s annual awards, I had Phoenix’s Chris Paul in the Top 5 on my ballot for Kia Most Valuable Player, so profound was his impact on the Suns this season. Likewise, no one has failed to notice the emergence of Devin Booker at age 24 as a scoring threat and cornerstone of the Western Conference champs.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monty Williams
Person
Lebron James
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Pat Connaughton
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Mikal Bridges
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Bobby Portis
Person
Rudy Gobert
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Jae Crowder
