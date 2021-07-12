Bone-conduction headphones: Long-term test and review of AfterShokz
In March 2021, we tested Lucyd Lyte Bluetooth sunglasses, a pair of shades with built-in off-ear headphones. Lucyd Lyte didn't quite impress—mostly because their tiny built-in speakers are nearly as audible to everyone around you as they are to you. Today, we'll take a look at two models of bone-conduction headphones suggested to us in that review's comment section—the AfterShokz Titanium and AfterShokz Air.arstechnica.com
