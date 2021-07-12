Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

GE turns to AI to boost MR for cancer therapy planning

By Danielle Kirsh
massdevice.com
 17 days ago

GE Healthcare (NYSE:GE) recently announced that it has collaborated with Spectronic Medical to make AI-based software for more precise cancer treatment planning. Spectronic Medical’s AI-based software can be used with GE Healthcare’s AIR Recon DL technology for MR-only based radiotherapy planning for better soft tissue differentiation than traditional CT. Get...

www.massdevice.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Ge Healthcare#Ai#Spectronic Medical#Ge Healthcare#Air Recon#Massdevice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Health
News Break
Technology
Related
CancerMedicalXpress

Theranostics: Clinic transforms cancer treatment by combining diagnosis and therapy

Conventional treatments for cancer, such as chemotherapy, external beam radiation and surgery, don't always work, but hope is on the horizon for some patients with certain cancers. UC Davis Health is leveraging the next generation in nuclear medicine treatments to attack cancers in ways that traditional options cannot by themselves....
Gaithersburg, MDbiospace.com

BioNTech Buys Kite TCR Cell Therapy Plant to Boost US Trials

Germany’s BioNTech announced it is acquiring Kite’s solid tumor neoantigen T-cell receptor (TCR) research-and-development platform and its clinical manufacturing plant in Gaithersburg, Maryland. Kite is a Gilead company. The company is best known for its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine it developed with Pfizer. However, much of BioNTech’s pipeline is focused on...
Cancerncbiotech.org

NCBiotech Grant Funds ECU-led Cancer Therapy Research

A compound developed by an associate professor at East Carolina University could lead to more-effective skin cancer treatments. Rukiyah Van Dross-Anderson, Ph.D., a faculty member in the Brody School of Medicine’s Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology, was awarded a North Carolina Biotechnology Center Translational Research Grant for the development and commercialization of 15-deoxy, Δ12,14-prostaglandin J2-ethanolamide — also known as 15dPMJ2.
HealthPosted by
MarketWatch

Pfizer to pay at least $1 billion to develop, commercialize Arvinas' investigational breast-cancer therapy

Shares of Arvinas Inc. were up 6.0% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company announced a billion-dollar deal with Pfizer Inc. to develop and commercialize its experimental breast-cancer treatment. Pfizer will make a $650 million upfront payment to Arvinas, in addition to a $350 million equity investment. Separately, there are up to $1.4 billion in potential milestone payments. The therapy, ARV-471, is expected to move into Phase 3 clinical trials sometime next year. Arvinas' stock is down 8.7% for the year, while the S&P 500 is up 15.1%.
Cancerpharmaceuticalintelligence.com

Researchers develop novel therapy that could be effective in many cancers

Reporter: Danielle Smolyar, Research Assistant 3 – Text Analysis for 2.0 LPBI Group’s TNS #1 – 2020/2021 Academic Internship in Medical Text Analysis (MTA) Recently, researchers at Mount Sinai Were able to develop a therapeutic agent that shows high levels of effectiveness in Vitro disrupting a biological pathway that allow cancer to survive. This finding is according to a paper which was published in Cancer Discovery, which is a Journal of the American Association of cancer research in July.
Canceralbuquerqueexpress.com

$25.3M Raised for Leo Cancer Care to Continue Their Mission to be 'The More Human Way to Deliver Radiation Therapy'

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Leo Cancer Care is an innovative start-up company that is set to change the face of Radiation Therapy forever. They recently completed their Series B fundraising activities, through parent company Asto CT Inc. alongside the team at Pureland Global Venture. The fundraise has seen investments from investors located all across the globe, some of the largest investors in the fundraise alongside Pureland were investment companies Yu Galaxy, WARF, Alumni Ventures, Junson Capital and Serra Ventures as well as industry leaders CHC, Cosylab, Toret Devices and Radiation Business Solutions.
CancerIFLScience

Protein Recently Found To Link All Cancers Might Be Key For Future Therapies

Researchers at Sinai Health have discovered that a single protein allows them to divide all types of cancer into two superclasses depending if the said protein is activated or not. The presence or absence of this protein might have some important consequences in treating this wide and complex range of diseases – cancer is an umbrella term covering many diseases affecting almost any tissue or organ. It is the second leading cause of death globally.
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

Genentech's Combo Therapy for Rare Blood Cancers Scores Breakthrough Designation

Genentech, the California-based biotechnology firm, has announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has greenlit the classification of its Venclexta (venetoclax) and azicitidine combination as a Breakthrough Therapy Drug (BTD). The drug is designed to treat adults who had not received any form of therapy for intermediate, high- and very high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), as defined by the International Prognostic Scoring System (IPSS-R).
CancerDOT med

Data from 14 leading cancer centers presented at AAPM highlight global adoption of Elekta Unity MR-Linac

ATLANTA, July 23, 2021 – Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) today announced the presentation of 36 abstracts demonstrating the technical capabilities and clinical utility of the Elekta Unity MR-Linac. The research described in the abstracts was conducted at 14 leading cancer centers in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, reflecting the broad global adoption of the system. The abstracts are being reported at the 63rd Annual Meeting & Exhibition of the American Association of Physicists in Medicine (AAPM), which is being held virtually July 25-29, 2021.“The Elekta Unity data presented at AAPM clearly validate the benefits of its scan, plan and treat capabilities to enable personalized radiation therapy,” said Kevin Brown, Distinguished Scientist at Elekta. “These abstracts also reflect the power of the Elekta MR-Linac Consortium, which played a critical role in developing the technology behind the first high-field MR-Linac, to generate robust data that drives evidence-based clinical decision making. We continue to expand the Consortium to build the collection of data from around the world and make advanced radiation medicine available to all cancer patients, regardless of where they are treated.”
CancerNews-Medical.net

New radiotracer opens the door for advancement of iron-targeted cancer therapies

A new radiotracer that detects iron in cancer cells has proven effective, opening the door for the advancement of iron-targeted therapies for cancer patients. The radiotracer, 18F-TRX, can be used to measure iron concentration in tumors, which can help predict whether a not the cancer will respond to treatment. This research was published in the July issue of the Journal of Nuclear Medicine.
CancerMedicalXpress

Novel imaging agent identifies biomarker for iron-targeted cancer therapies

A new radiotracer that detects iron in cancer cells has proven effective, opening the door for the advancement of iron-targeted therapies for cancer patients. The radiotracer, 18F-TRX, can be used to measure iron concentration in tumors, which can help predict whether a not the cancer will respond to treatment. This research was published in the July issue of the Journal of Nuclear Medicine.
CancerPhys.org

Acidity-activatable dynamic nanoparticles boost cancer immunotherapy

Immunotherapy has great potential in clinical cancer treatment due to systematic activation of antitumor immunity. However, low immunogenicity, or negative feedback on immunotherapy, greatly hinders the efficacy of currently used cancer immunotherapy. In a study published in Advanced Materials, a research team led by Yu Haijun from Shanghai Institute of...
Cancerhealththoroughfare.com

New Therapy Could Be Efficient in Treating Many Cancer Forms

Researchers at Mount Sinai developed a therapy that showcases efficiency in vitro at cutting off a biological pathway that helps cancer survive. The paper is available in Cancer Discovery, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research. The therapy is a modified molecule dubbed MS21 that triggers the degradation...
CancerInvestorPlace

TYME Stock: The Cancer Treatment News That’s Boosting Tyme Today

While the focus for most of last week and today has been centered around cryptocurrency and public offerings, biotech companies have been quietly making a killing. New deals, patents, expansions and clinical trial results have been pushing a great deal of medical stocks upward at impressive rates. Joining the ranks of big gainers today is Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME). Thanks to the announcement of a patent approval, TYME stock is soaring quite high.
CancerNews-Medical.net

Researchers use information theory to monitor resistance mechanisms to targeted cancer therapy

One of the major challenges in modern cancer therapy is the adaptive response of cancer cells to targeted therapies: initially, these therapies are very often effective, then adaptive resistance occurs, allowing the tumor cells to proliferate again. Although this adaptive response is theoretically reversible, such a reversal is hampered by numerous molecular mechanisms that allow the cancer cells to adapt to the treatment.
CancerMedicalXpress

AI models to analyze cancer images take shortcuts that introduce bias

Artificial intelligence tools and deep learning models are a powerful tool in cancer treatment. They can be used to analyze digital images of tumor biopsy samples, helping physicians quickly classify the type of cancer, predict prognosis and guide a course of treatment for the patient. However, unless these algorithms are properly calibrated, they can sometimes make inaccurate or biased predictions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy