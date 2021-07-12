Olympian Grace McCallum's Net Worth Might Surprise You

Two U.S. gymnasts, Grace McCallum and Jordan Chiles, join TODAY live in Tokyo to talk about Team USA’s silver medal win in the team event and the withdrawal of their teammate Simone Biles from that event. “At that moment in time she was telling herself that she didn’t want to harm herself,” Chiles says. “We all understood what she was going through.” McCallum says, “I was on the verge of tears, but I knew I just had to do my gymnastics.”July 28, 2021.