As a parent of a child who has been extremely ill for 15 months after her Covid infection, I am horrified and heartbroken seeing the reckless and negligent approach the government is about to take in abolishing all social distancing measures in society and particularly in schools.Yes, most children have mild symptoms from Covid. It is what happens weeks, or sometimes months later that is very worrying.We had a very mild version of the virus in the family. So mild, in fact, that we didn’t know we had had it until antibody tests confirmed it later. Six weeks after our...