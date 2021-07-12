Chip & Joanna Gaines Reveal The Hardest Part Of Starting The Magnolia Network

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Calling all “Fixer Upper” fans! If you’re currently planning your latest summer getaway, look no further. All Chip and Joanna Gaines fans know that Waco, Texas is a must-visit destination if you’re looking to experience some Gaines magic, from browsing the magnificent Magnolia Market to grabbing a bite to eat at Magnolia Table. Now, thanks to Vrbo, you can now stay in one of the homes renovated by Chip and Joanna themselves.