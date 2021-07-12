Guest Editorial: Sell While You Can Get Top Dollar

Local elected officials are supposed to be more accessible to the people they serve because they are members of the same community. This doesn’t mean city council or school board members will agree with every constituent who reaches out to them, but at the very least they should be respectful and accessible in discussing local issues that affect both. Unfortunately, the Los Alamitos Unified School Board (through its President Marlys Davidson) doesn’t appear to care what parents have to say unless it supports the school board’s Ethnic Studies elective that is based on Marxist Critical Race Theory agenda.