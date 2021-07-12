5 THINGS TO KNOW: What is call spoofing and can it be stopped?

The Federal Communications Commission explains what a caller ID spoofing is and what the rules are for telemarketers. More information can be found at www.fcc.gov. Caller ID spoofing is when a caller deliberately falsifies the information transmitted to your caller ID display to disguise their identity. Spoofing is often used as part of an attempt to trick someone into giving away valuable personal information so it can be used in fraudulent activity or sold illegally, but also can be used legitimately, for example, to display the toll-free number for a business.