2021 MLB Draft: Detroit Tigers select Alabama RHP Dylan Smith

By Charlie Potter
247Sports
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama right-handed pitcher Dylan Smith was the third pick of the third round (74th overall) in the 2021 MLB First-Year Player Draft, going to the Detroit Tigers. Smith’s third-round selection is the highest by an Alabama pitcher since 2014 when Spencer Turnbull went in the second round, also to the Tigers. He also becomes the 10th Crimson Tide pitcher to be taken in the top three rounds of the draft and the fifth right-hander joining Skip Ames (1996), Tommy Hunter (2007), Jimmy Nelson (2010) and Turnbull (2014).

