The Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey Reveals First Look at Live-Action Ariel as Filming Wraps

They can spin off TV series and direct-to-video sequels, they can move from the screen to the stage, they can persist in their live-action remake trend in the face of all artistic arguments against it, but the Walt Disney Company has yet to treat the offshoots of their animated library as more than that – offshoots. In toys and merchandising, in children’s books, in the theme park lands and cast costumes, you’re far more likely to encounter the stable of characters in their cartoon guises than any approximation of the live-action variant. And small wonder; it’s the original adaptations of these stories by Disney, in their signature medium, that produced movies of enough significance to make offshoots a tempting venture in the first place.