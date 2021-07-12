The Little Mermaid's Halle Bailey Reveals First Look at Live-Action Ariel as Filming Wraps
Halle Bailey is about to be part of your world as Ariel in Disney's live-action The Little Mermaid, which the singer and actress says was "made with so much love." Teasing her mermaid princess in a post-wrap photo on Instagram, the 21-year-old Little Mermaid star recreates the iconic pose of Disney's 1989 animated classic in an official first look at the re-imagining from director Rob Marshall (Chicago, Disney's Mary Poppins Returns). The Little Mermaid filmed in Iver, England, and Sardinia, Italy, giving the production of the Disney remake a picture-perfect "wonderful ending."comicbook.com
