Over the weekend the Everett Aqua Sox deflated the Eugene Emeralds with 3 wins. After wining the first game in the series the emeralds slid back in the standing losing the next 5 games. 8-2 on Friday, 13-1 on Saturday and 10-5 on Sunday. Last night the Ems left 6 men on base in the loss. Eugene is now 5 ½ games back of the Aqua Sox. The Ems now head to Spokane for 6 games beginning tomorrow evening at 6:30.