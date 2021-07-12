Cancel
Don’t let the less famous HBCUs get left behind

By Don Calloway
Washington Post
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon Calloway is the vice president of equity, inclusion and impact at Enviva, a renewable energy company. He is a former Democratic state representative in Missouri. There is no further debate over the relative value or enduring necessity of Historically Black Colleges and Universities: HBCUs produce global leaders, who just happen to be Black. Attending an HBCU was the one time in life that my success or my failure was based on my personal merit and completely detached from notions of race. The freedom to think, learn, grow and lead without the reductive lens of race and racism during one’s formative years has the power to springboard young Black Americans to unprecedented heights of achievement.

