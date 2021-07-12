Cancel
Osceola County, FL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Osceola by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Osceola THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL OSCEOLA COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.

