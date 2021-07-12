Cancel
POTUS

Republicans refusing to get vaccinated are owning no one but themselves

By Columnist
Washington Post
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat used to be the conservative movement in this country is becoming a death cult. The measure of its power is less in ballots cast than in how many people die needlessly in service of this twisted worldview. This reality was on view over the weekend in Dallas at the...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 4

Congress & CourtsFOXBusiness

McConnell says 'it never occurred' to him that convincing Americans to get vaccinated would be difficult

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he wasn’t aware it would be difficult to convince Americans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. "Here, we did — developed three highly effective vaccines in under one year. Honestly, it never occurred to me we would have difficulty getting people to take the vaccine," McConnell told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow on Wednesday.
Congress & CourtsSlate

Why Did a Republican Senator Ask a Biden Nominee if He Believes in God?

On Wednesday, the Senate Judiciary Committee held hearings for a number of Joe Biden’s nominees, including Hampton Dellinger, whom the president selected to serve as assistant attorney general in the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Policy. An outspoken progressive, Dellinger surely expected Republican senators to grill him about his past political tweets on controversial topics, including abortion. He probably did not expect these senators to ask about his religious beliefs, which the Constitution expressly forbids. But that’s what GOP Sen. John Kennedy did during a startling exchange in which the lawmaker asked Dellinger: “Do you believe in God?”
POTUSMSNBC

How (and why) Trump hopes to 'sabotage' the infrastructure deal

The good news is, Donald Trump, preoccupied for nine months with ridiculous lies about his election defeat, is starting to focus at least some of his attention on something new. The bad news is, the former president's new interest is far from constructive. Politico reports that Trump is now trying...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
AFP

Vaccinated Americans are getting angry at holdouts

America's latest coronavirus wave, driven by the hyper-contagious Delta variant, has left vaccinated people seething at the unvaccinated for prolonging the pandemic and ensuring the return of restrictions rather than the carefree summer they were promised. "It's almost like they don't care about the rest of the world. They're being selfish and self-centered," Alethea Reed, a 58-year-old health care administrator in the capital Washington told AFP. "As somebody who falls in a higher risk category, and has a spouse who falls in a very high risk category, it's really frustrating," said clinical social worker Anne Hamon, 64, adding she was upset she had not been able to convince her own brother to take the shot. With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) this week recommending that vaccinated people go back to masking across much of the country, the mood was hardening among those who believe their lives were being disrupted as a result of others' choices.
Public HealthPosted by
Indy100

People want Dr Fauci to sue Tucker Carlson after he accused scientist of creating Covid

After Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson boldly told his audience that Dr Anthony Fauci created the Covid-19 virus, Twitter was in up arms and urged Dr Fauci to take legal action. On Thursday, Carlson Talked about the breakthrough cases of Covid-19 where people who are fully vaccinated are still Contracting the virus. While he did that, he questioned Dr Fauci’s commentary on the virus’ ability to infect people with both vaccine doses by calling him the “guy who created Covid.”
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said Four Words Every American Should Hear

The CDC now recommends even vaccinated people wear their masks indoors in areas with a high or substantial transmission of COVID-19. That means most of the South and many counties throughout America are not safe. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with PBS's Judy Woodruff and gave this big warning about where we are now—and how you can protect yourself and your family. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Mitch McConnell is doing something he deserves a lot of credit for

(CNN) — Less than half of all Kentucky residents are vaccinated against the coronavirus. And Mitch McConnell is trying to do something about it. The Senate minority leader is set to start running 60-second ads on 100 radio stations in the state to educate people on the vaccine and urge them to get the shot(s). (McConnell is paying for the ads out of his campaign account, where, as of the end of 2020, he had almost $7 million in the bank.)
PharmaceuticalsBangor Daily News

Biden asks states to offer the unvaccinated $100

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is asking states and localities to offer unvaccinated residents $100 to get their COVID-19 shots. The cash reward for vaccination was one idea in Biden’s latest plan to boost lagging vaccination rates in many parts of the nation. Rolled out Thursday, the core of his new plan is a requirement for federal workers to disclose their vaccination status to their agencies.
Los Angeles County, CAMSNBC

New Covid mask mandates could backfire for Democrats

The new wave of Covid-19 infections breaking over the nation has proven a deadly threat. That the surge is almost exclusively centered on America’s unvaccinated population is cold comfort for hospital systems in areas of the country with lower-than-average immunization rates. Hospitals in states like Alabama, Florida, Mississippi and Missouri...
POTUSWashington Post

Biden to Require Federal Workers to Get Vaccine or Regular Tests

President Joe Biden said he’ll require federal workers to prove they’ve been vaccinated against Covid-19 or wear masks and submit to frequent coronavirus testing as the highly contagious delta variant is causing cases to spike in the U.S. The rules will cover millions of federal workers, including the military and...
U.S. Politicserienewsnow.com

Biden unveils federal worker vaccine requirement as he strikes a 'brick wall' convincing unvaccinated Americans to get the shot

President Joe Biden, who for months used techniques like public service announcements to persuade Americans to get vaccinated, feels he has struck a "brick wall" in convincing holdouts to get shots, according to people familiar with his thinking. In private meetings with top aides, Biden has raised one question repeatedly: "What's the problem?"
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Mitch McConnell says he BACKS Republican Alabama Governor Kay Ivey blaming the unvaccinated for the increase in cases and urges Americans to 'ignore bad advice'

Mitch McConnell on Wednesday is standing by fellow Republican Kay Ivey's comments blaming unvaccinated Americans for the surge of coronavirus cases across the country, which has hit some GOP-led states including Ivey's particularly hard. The Alabama governor last week told reporters it is 'time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks'...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

‘Shut this place down’: Republican Chip Roy rages over reintroduction of face masks in Congress

Republican congressman Chip Roy has hit out at the reinstatement of face coverings in Congress and called the order both “absurd” and worth shutting down the House for. The congressman, who has no known background in infectious diseases, ridiculed House speaker Nancy Pelosi and the attending physician in Congress for reintroducing a rule on face masks when indoors and on the floor of the chamber on Wednesday. It follows the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reinstating a recommendation for both unvaccinated and vaccinated Americans to wear a mask in areas of high infections...

