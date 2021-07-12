Special Weather Statement issued for Sequoia Kings by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 08:39:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 13:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: Sequoia Kings SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL TULARE COUNTY UNTIL 100 PM PDT At 1219 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles west of Cartago, or 9 miles west of Olancha. This storm was nearly stationary. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Tulare County.