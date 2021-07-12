Visiting my family, warily, in pandemic-beleaguered Brazil

My mother and I stood under a canopy of coconut trees and watched the full moon rise, illuminating the sand and sea before us. I clasped her hand and put my head on her shoulder, closing my eyes and saying a silent prayer of gratitude. After a coronavirus test, a self-imposed quarantine and a 22-hour trip that included four airports and three flights, I had arrived in Brazil in mid-June and was able to hug my family for the first time since the pandemic tore the world apart.