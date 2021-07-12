Special Weather Statement issued for Chilton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 13:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Chilton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN CHILTON COUNTY UNTIL 245 PM CDT At 219 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Parnell, or 15 miles north of Valley Grande, moving northeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Clanton, Maplesville, Billingsley, Plecher, Chilton County Motor Sports Park, Parnell, Pooles Crossroads, Stanton and Isabella.