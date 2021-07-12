Cancel
Crawford County, PA

Flash Flood Watch issued for Crawford, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 15:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. Monitor the forecast and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued or if flooding develops. Target Area: Crawford; Northern Erie; Southern Erie FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in Ohio, Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Sandusky, Seneca and Summit. In northwest Pennsylvania, Crawford, Northern Erie and Southern Erie. * Until 10 PM EDT this evening * Thunderstorms will continue into the evening hours, with the heaviest rain likely to occur across portions of Northern Ohio into Northwest Pennsylvania. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible across the watch area, with locally heavier amounts possible, especially during the 3 to 8 PM time frame.

alerts.weather.gov

