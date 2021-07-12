Johnson & Johnson Launches Network of Global Health Discovery Centers
New Brunswick-based Johnson & Johnson announced the launch of the J&J Centers for Global Health Discovery (J&J Centers), a new, global network of unique research partnerships that will leverage the institutional strengths of Johnson & Johnson and leading academic institutions to accelerate discovery research to address the world’s most pressing global health challenges. The first J&J Satellite Center for Global Health Discovery (Satellite Center) was launched at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) at an event co-hosted by Johnson & Johnson and LSHTM, and additional J&J Centers will launch worldwide through 2022.njbmagazine.com
