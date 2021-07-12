Township native digs deep into family history

“The Nelson’s Pool Foundation is so pleased that Nelson’s Pool is being recognized through its presence on the Arizona Memory Project highlighting a neighborhood pool that contributed so much to the lives of the people who swam there. The archive highlights Nelson’s Pool as an example of innovative, early swimming pool architecture in the state, as well as swimming, diving, and synchronized swimming culture from the ‘40s to the ‘70s, and individual stories of how this swimming pool contributed to their youth, development, well-being, and overall sense of belonging,” said Renee Angle, family member and collection curator. “Although the pool no longer physically exists, swimming at Nelson’s Pool in the summer is inextricably linked to summer memories for many Valley residents. Collecting these memories, photographs, and other materials all in one place ensures that future generations can learn and enjoy how residents relaxed, played, and lived under the sun.”