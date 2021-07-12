Cancel
Family Relationships

Township native digs deep into family history

By MACKENZIE FITCHETT
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington Township native Sarah Hollins recently started a research project for her master’s degree and discovered much more than she expected. “My family has had stuff around their house forever,” said Hollins. “I have always had a propensity for saving things and looking through stuff. But my family never threw anything out, so it was kind of crazy to see that much history.”

