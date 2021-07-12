Frederick Charles Castle, age 92, of rural Marshall, MO, died Sunday, July 11, 2021 at his home. Fred Castle was born in Saline County on July 2, 1929, to Tom and Alberta Pittman Castle. Fred was the middle of five children. He grew up on the family farm, enjoying the beauty of the land and hard work it took to provide for his family. Fred graduated from Malta Bend High School, meeting lifelong best friend Roy Jeffress on the first day of class. At the age of seventeen he locked eyes with Zara Brown across the Malta Bend town square. According to Zara, “love at first sight” was instantly true. They began a blissful marriage on June 16, 1951.