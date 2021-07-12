Jennifer Lopez: “Cambria El Paso” and Putting Love into the World | Apple Music
Jennifer Lopez chats with Ebro Darden about her new single, “Cambria El Paso,” and her relationship with music after a busy year of film and television work. J-Lo discusses her gravity towards music in the current moment, as a way to process life change, connect with her daughter and express herself. “Cambria El Paso” with Rauw Alejandro is the first of many singles in the pipeline, with album ‘Marry Me’ and collabs with artists like Maluma in the works. Listen to Jennifer Lopez on Apple Music: https://apple.co/-JenniferLopez.thisis50.com
