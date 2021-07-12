Kroger employees in Atlanta, Savannah to get “significant” wage increases

ATLANTA — Kroger has voted for new labor agreements that will increase wages for store employees in Atlanta and Savannah over a four-year period.

Company officials said the packages will include “significant” pay increases, affordable healthcare and continued investments in employees’ pension funds.

“Kroger is a place where you can come for a job and stay for a career,” Kroger’s senior vice president Tim Massa said.

The agreement was voted on by members of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union on July 7 and 8.

“We are excited to show the influence that essential workers can have in their workplaces to provide for higher wages, including comprehensive health care benefits and a pension,” UFCW Local 1996 vice president Steve Lomax said.

The agreements cover over 22,000 workers at 170 stores in Atlanta and Savannah.

It’s unclear if Kroger employees in other cities will also see wage increases.

