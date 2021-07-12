Tad Brown Named CEO of HBSE | RELEASE

The Dallas Stars continue to make moves on the first day of free agency with a pair of depth signings. The first was defenseman Andreas Borgman, who was signed to a one year, two-way deal worth $750k. Borgman (26), has spent the majority of his career in the AHL, though he did appear in seven games for the Tampa Bay Lightning this past season. Due to his lack of NHL experience and meager cap hit, it’s presumed that Borgman was signed purely for defensive depth. Expect him to spend most of his time in Cedar Park with the Dallas Stars, or possibly in Dallas as the team’s seventh (or eighth) defenseman.