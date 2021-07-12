Tad Brown Named CEO of HBSE | RELEASE

Cancel
Tad Brown Named CEO of HBSE

NHL
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBSE announced today that Thaddeus "Tad" Brown has been named Chief Executive Officer for the brand and its properties, including the New Jersey Devils. Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE) Co-Founders Josh Harris and David Blitzer announced today that Thaddeus "Tad" Brown has been named Chief Executive Officer. In his role as CEO, Brown will oversee all business and growth functions for the HBSE brand and its properties, including the Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center. Brown begins with the organization on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

