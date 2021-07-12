Cancel
Gov. Greg Abbott asks Texas Rangers to investigate Texas Juvenile Justice Department

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott is asking the Texas Rangers to investigate "reports of illegal behavior" with youth at the Texas Juvenile Justice Department (TJJD). On Monday, Abbott wrote in a letter to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) that the Office of the Inspector General for TJJD and TJJD's Independent Ombudsmen are reporting potentially illegal behavior from certain staff members.

