Booking flight tickets early has always been a tried and tested method to grab cheap flights. But what if some urgent work comes up or you have to rush somewhere to be at the side of your ailing relative who needs help? In such scenarios you can’t help but go for a last-minute flight that will help you reach your destination in time. Some of us also have a habit of waiting till the last moment for the airline ticket fares to fall but that is a gamble at best in most cases which can be skipped. Here, we have compiled a list of tips that can help greatly reduce your fares in case you ever need to book an emergency flight. Go through these and travel without the sulking feeling of having paid a bomb to book emergency Plane Tickets.