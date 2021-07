The South Pacific basin has been relentless as of late. And although we’ll see a brief hiatus in the swell department this weekend, more surf in on the horizon. Modest south-southwest swell rolls through the south shores of Hawaii, while California awaits a new round of Southern Hemi action. Both regions enjoy mostly favorable conditions through the coming days. What windows look best to finish the month and start August? Check out the Best Bets below to dial in your weekend surf: