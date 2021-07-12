Goldman Sachs Leads $900M Financing on One Soho Square Office Property
Stellar Management has nabbed more than $900 million in debt to refinance an office complex in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood. Goldman Sachs spearheaded the seven-year, fixed-rate loan for Stellar’s One Soho Square property, along with Bank of Montreal and Deutsche Bank, by securitizing the $730 million senior portion of that mortgage from a 2019 commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. JPMorgan Chase supplied the mezzanine portion of the debt package, sources familiar with the transaction told Commercial Observer.commercialobserver.com
