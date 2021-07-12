Goldman Sachs Leads $900M Financing on One Soho Square Office Property

Our series covering trends in tenant and workplace experience. Click to read more of our coverage and sign up for the weekly Tenant Talk newsletter. It was just common sense. As the coronavirus made going to the office less and less appetizing, folks would eventually tire of working from home. And commercial real estate experts visualized a future for satellite offices orbiting bigger headquarter hubs. These smaller workplaces out in the burbs — or, in New York City specifically, the outer boroughs — would be closer to where people lived, which would literally split the difference between continuing to stay home and rejoining the rat race.