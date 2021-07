According to the National Interagency Fire Center, there are currently 80 large wildfires raging in 13 states across the United States. The agency said that Montana has reported the most wildfires with 18 and Idaho is close behind with 17. Along with the wildfires, parts of Idaho and Montana are seeing an above-average heatwave according to the National Weather Service. As temperatures are expected to reach over 100 degrees in both states, the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for eastern Montana and a heat advisory for the central part of the state and southeastern Idaho. A red flag warning has also been issued which means “critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly.”