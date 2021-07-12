Upcoming BMW 5 Series rendered based on latest spy shots

Now that the standard BMW 2 Series has been revealed and its design is public knowledge, it’s interesting to think that the BMW M2 based on it might have a different interior. Especially when you look at the cabins of the G80 M3 and G82 M4, which are essentially carbon copies of the 3 Series and 4 Series, just with cooler seats. However, these new spy photos suggest that the G87 BMW M2 will differ quite a bit from the standard 2 Series. (We don’t own the photos but you can see them here)