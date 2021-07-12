Upcoming BMW 5 Series rendered based on latest spy shots
Just the other week the upcoming BMW G60 5 Series was spotted out testing for the very first time. That’s why now we have a better idea of what to expect from its design. So it comes as no surprise that several renderings are starting to pop-up. A few weeks back, the guys from Auto Bild also published a rendering of how they imagine this upcoming 5 Series could turn out. It featured a massive front grille with a similar shape to what we’ve seen on the iX recently and a lot of hard edges all around.www.bmwblog.com
